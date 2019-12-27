Burnley companies among those to sign the Lancashire Skills Pledge

A group of employers from east Lancashire have been recognised after becoming the first set of organisations to formally pledge to invest in the skills of people living and working in the county.

Forbes Solicitors, Growth Lancashire, Lancashire Work Based Learning Forum, Lancashire County Council, Plus24 Marketing and UCLan were among 25 organisations across Lancashire invited to a celebration event where they were officially thanked for signing up to the Lancashire Skills Pledge.

The Lancashire Skills Pledge aims to recognise businesses that are already working to improve the skills of their staff and young people, and encourage other employers to get involved.

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Skills and Employment Hub runs the Skills Pledge which offers seven skills and training initiatives to local organisations.

If they adopt one or more of the initiatives on offer, they become a Lancashire Skills Pledge Partner.

At the celebration event, the first Skills Pledge Members were presented with their Lancashire Skills Pledge certificates by Steve Fogg, Chairman of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

The #SkillsPledge campaign aims to recognise and celebrate the commitment and investment of Skills Pledge Members in upskilling and inspiring the people of Lancashire and promote their organisations as among the best to work for in Lancashire.

Sam Keegan, marketing manager at +24 Marketing in Burnley, said: “Every business will need to recruit new digital talent in the coming years so we’re keen to start laying the foundations now. It’s easy to sign the Skills Pledge so we would encourage all businesses to commit. By working together, we can make a real difference to Lancashire.“

LEP Chairman Steve Fogg said: “The Lancashire Skills Pledge is the way that businesses can easily sign up to a number of initiatives we have launched to promote inclusive growth and maximise social value for the benefit of the local community as a whole.

“Through promoting economic growth and job creation in this way, we will transform the county’s economy over the next decade.”

LEP Board Director for Skills and Technical Education Amanda Melton said: “We strongly encourage employers to get in touch and find out what we can do for them and how they will benefit from signing up.”

Employers that want to be part of the Skills Pledge can find out more and sign up at www.lancashireskillshub.co.uk/lancashire-skills-pledge/