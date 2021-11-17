Burnley car dealership drives college’s new renewable energy motor vehicle project

Jason Slattery, after sales manager at Chorley Nissan Burnley, Dr Fazal Dad Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College, Craig Midgley Head of Technical Studies at Blackburn College

Mechanics at Chorley Nissan Burnley will be sharing their expertise with students at Blackburn College as part of the Lancashire Automotive Skills Accelerator Project.

Five colleges are taking part in the project, with Blackburn College leading the project. The project is funded by the Department for Education, as part of The Skills Accelerator Strategic Development Fund.

The project, which was officially launched at Blackburn College, will create low-carbon skills centres across Lancashire, providing significant investment in cutting-edge technologies and upskilling teachers to ensure that courses meet the needs of employers and the industry.

The skills centres will support the Government’s commitment to withdrawing the sale of new petrol or diesel cars in 2030 as part of the UK’s net-zero targets.

The project will work with dealerships and independent garages to train the employees of the future in the safe, service repair and maintenance of electric and hybrid vehicles. The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) expect a requirement for 90,000 technicians by 2030 with a 35,700 shortfall.

Jason Slattery, after sales manager at Chorley Nissan Burnley, said: “Electric vehicles will be the future of the industry so it is vital that we have a worked force that is equipped with the right skills to ensure that industry demands are met.

“We are delighted to be continuing to work with Blackburn College, we have a long-standing relationship with the college and are delighted to be supporting the Lancashire Automotive Skills Accelerator Project by helping advise on course content and helping to deliver masterclass for students.”

The project will create five electric and hybrid vehicle skills centres across Lancashire at Blackburn College, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Lancaster and Morecambe College, Myerscough College and Nelson and Colne College Group. Specialisms will include:

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Service, Repair & Maintenance

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Motor Sport

Electric & Hybrid Plant Vehicle Technology

Battery Technology

Electric & Hybrid Charging Infrastructure