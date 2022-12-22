Burnley businesses including one of Britain’s oldest sporting goods firms partner up

Surridge Sport, whose HQ is in Burnley, has joined forces with award-winning digital experts +24 for a creative marketing campaign.

Surridge boasts a long and proud history stretching back to the 1800s, including creating what is widely regarded as the first modern football, the SS Cobbler.

The six-figure marketing contract is set to help strengthen Surridge Sport’s position as an internationally renowned supplier of sportswear and equipment, including cricket bats, football kits and trophies to professional and grassroots sports teams, as well as universities, schools and retailers.

Left to right are 24 marketing manager Sam Keenan and Danny Villa of Surridge Sport, with 24 MD Dave Walker and Surridge Sport CEO Charles Lord.

Sam Keenan, Head of Marketing at +24, said: “We are thrilled to be working on such an ambitious campaign for this iconic and historic sportswear company.

“Surridge Sport are a proud British brand, with a long history, and we are certain we will maximise the value of their heritage and industry-leading expertise, through our innovative digital, marketing and strategy suppport.”

This deal also includes brand development, which will position Surridge Sport at the top of their

highly competitive market.

The digital strategy will include social media, PPC and SEO, to increase brand awareness and drive

new business opportunities.

Surridge Sport will also receive creative support from +24, including video production, graphic design

and copywriting, to produce high quality content for web, social and traditional media outlets.

Charles Lord, Managing Director of Surridge Sport, said: “We are delighted to be working with +24’s talented team.

“It was essential to partner with marketing experts who completely understand the heritage and pedigree of the Surridge brand whilst at the same time, sharing our vision for the future as we expand into new markets offering the quality sportswear and equipment that is the trusted hallmark

of our company.”

Percy Surridge founded Surridge Sport in Lancashire in 1867, initially repairing old cricket bats.

The first Stuart Surridge cricket bats to go on sale were quickly adopted by the cricketing world, including the legendary W.G. Grace.