The Beauty House has been shortlisted in the best new salon category in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty awards. And its founder, Alison Brown, has also been nominated in the lash stylist of the year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a dream come true for former Burnley College student Alison (26) who qualified in 2018 after she ditched studying to be a social worker at university to train for something she had a real passion for that would also be flexible enough for her to spend time with her son Ronnie who is now six. Within two months of qualifying Alison started her own lash business from her home, building up a client base.

Alison Brown of The Beauty House in Burnley which has been shortlisted in the best new salon category in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty awards. Alison has also been nominated in the lash stylist of the year category.

She said: “I then went to work in a salon and launched my own strip lash brand called ‘Dreamy lash’ which progressed onto lash adhesives and lipsticks and lip glosses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she announced plans to open her own salon in the middle of the pandemic many people thought it was a crazy idea but Alison followed her own gut instinct it was the right thing to do.

The Beauty House opened in October, 2020, and, within four months Alison, a former student at Unity College, discovered she was pregnant.

With time off to have her second son, Jimmy, (one) Alison loved having her own salon but felt it wasn’t suitable for what she needed. In her search for a new home she found the perfect premises on Manchester Road, a former estate agent’s she drove past every day.

The Beauty House in Manchester Road, Burnley, has been shortlisted in the best new salon category in the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said: “I knew when I viewed it I needed this building as I had a vision in my mind of what I wanted to transform it to.

“I got the new premises and exactly four weeks later opened the newThe Beauty House salon.

“ I personally offer all lash treatments, brow waxing, advanced facials such as dermaplaining, microneedling and chemical peels, and semi permanent makeup such as microblading, powder brows and lip blush.”