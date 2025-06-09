This family-run business is Burnley is continuing to sparkle as it takes on a new non-executive director.

Founded in 2023, Neuro-Sparks is a family-run business dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, employers, and entrepreneurs in the world of world. It values-led approach combines lived experience with professional insight to deliver meaningful workplace solutions and unlock the potential of both individuals and organisations through understanding, training, and practical support.

Following its growth, the company now welcomes David Tait to its team. David is the Managing Director of Redmill Advance, and has founded and scaled four successful companies since 2012.

Dan Armitage, Neuro-Sparks CEO, commented: “The appointment of David is a significant step as we expand our business offering. Learning and development has always been central to what we do, and as an accredited corporate trainer with a background in financial services, I believe David brings exactly the experience and insight we need. His guidance will be instrumental as we grow our neurodiversity training programmes and move further into the professional services sector. I couldn’t think of a better person to help shape this next chapter.”

David added: “From the outset of our conversations, it was clear that Neuro-Sparks’ mission was one I genuinely wanted to support. The organisation is highly purpose-driven, professional, and grounded in strong ethical values, many of which align closely with my own.

“I’m delighted to join the company as a Non-Executive Director and look forward to supporting Dan and the team as they deliver on their business plan in the years ahead.”