Burnley business networking group celebrates generating £3m

A Burnley business group which meets every week for breakfast at the Chairman's Lounge at Turf Moor is celebrating generating over £3 million since its launch as part of Business Network International, the world’s biggest referral organisation.

A chapter of BNI - which has around 240,000 members in over 70 countries worldwide - Burnley-based BNI Kudos is one of the network's chapters, using members' contact to find business opportunities and referrals for one another according to a specific brief set out at each meeting.

“We are incredibly proud that a group of just 25 people has been able to generate so much business since we launched," said Chapter President Mike Steel. "Our chapter has been going from strength-to-strength and of the £3 million generated since launch, over £1.2 million has been passed in the last 12 months.

“The great thing about BNI is that it’s local businesses helping one another and keeping business local," added Mike, with BNI having been established some 30 years ago. "In a digital age, it’s great to see how interpersonal relationship and people power can still have such a massive impact on business success.

“BNI is like a community and our success comes from getting the right people in the group," Mike continued. "We’re very lucky to have a fantastic set of people already, and we always welcome visitors to come along to see if it’s something that could work for them too.

"The more good people there are in a group, the better it works for everyone, so our doors are always open.”