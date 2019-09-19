Burnley business management team racks up a century of service

The senior management team at double-award winning Burnley manufacturing company are celebrating a combined century in work at the firm.



The majority of the senior management team at Elm Street-based SACO, which makes aluminium caps for the cosmetic industry, have been with the company since they set up in Burnley in 1985.

Vicky Moody, sales and commercial director, and Mark Gwinett, manufacturing director, are now in the two most senior positions at SACO - both have been with the company for over 30 years and are now collectively responsible for the overall business management from every angle.

Vicky said: “Myself and Mark started out as apprentices here at SACO, way back when the company had only one warehouse and there were much fewer of us working here.

"Myself and many of my other colleagues were promised that with dedication to our jobs we would gain invaluable skills and experience within our industry and also be rewarded with accelerated career progression that wouldn't be matched anywhere else - and with plenty of hard work, that's exactly what we got.

"We’re growing at a tremendous rate and myself and the senior management team want to offer people the same opportunities we got when we started."

The "centurion" team are their years of service contain Vicky Moody (30 years), Mark Gwinnet (30 years), Helen Lomax (25 years), Kevin Smith (20 years), John Dewhurst (six years), Shaun Malkin (four years).

Mark said: “It seems like only yesterday that many members of our senior management team started out right at the very bottom, and now we’re at the head of a worldwide industry leading company. We recently managed to bag two Burnley business awards and I couldn't contain how proud I was of everyone involved."

SACO has made it one of their key company aims to recruit as much local talent in Burnley and the surrounding areas as possible, with the motivation for employees to secure long-standing job security and unmatched career progression opportunities which they have experienced first hand.

The company currently employs 450 people across three factories in the town, and won the Manufacturing Excellence Award and the International Business of the Year Award at the recent Burnley Business Awards.