Burnley Business Awards 2024: Winners honoured at Finsley Gate Wharf barbecue

By John Deehan
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:12 BST
Burnley Business Award winners will no doubt be hungry for more success after being celebrated at a special barbecue.

The event, hosted by Finsley Gate Wharf, was put together by Burnley Council, who alongside headline sponsor Burnley College organised the awards, held at Crow Wood Hotel earlier this month. Judges and sponsors were also invited, with Haffner’s and Batch Distillery providing the food and drink.

Here are a selection of photos from the evening:

All the winners from the Burnley Business Awards evening can be found here.

