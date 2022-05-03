Burnley Business Awards 2022 finalists revealed ahead of huge summer ceremony

After a three-year break, businesses in the borough entered in their droves, with the small business categories alone taking around half of the entries.
Judges from the category sponsors, along with independent third parties, met at the Holiday Inn Express in town to whittle down the entries.
These are the finalists they decided on:
Small Business (0-19 employees – sponsored by Paradigm Precision)
Ellis’s
Timeless Fragrance Co
Checkedsafe
CUBE HR
MacMahon Leggate Chartered Accountants
Root Fifty-two
The Landmark
Small Business (20-49 sponsored by Paradigm Precision)
The Low Carbon Energy Company
Equestrian Surfaces
Process Instruments
Speakman Contractors
FloControl Ltd.
Medium Business (sponsored by Crow Wood)
Birchall Foodservice
Coolkit Ltd
AMS Neve
Large Business (sponsored by Charter Walk Shopping Centre)
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort
Fagan & Whalley
VEKA plc
The Calico Group
Manufacturing Excellence (sponsored by Burnley College)
BCW
VEKA plc
Equestrian Surfaces
Process Instruments
The Employer of the Year (sponsored by Rotherwood Recruitment)
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort
Birchall Foodservice
VEKA plc
Pendleside Hospice
International Trade (sponsored by +24 Marketing)
Process Instruments
AMS Neve
Young Employee (sponsored by Barnfield Construction)
Pendleside Hospice
FloControl Ltd
Schofield & Associates Financial Planning Ltd
Batch Brew Limited (Batch Distillery)
Innovation (sponsored by SS&C)
Checked Safe
Process Instruments
Red-Fern Media
Birchalls Foodservice
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Eric Wright Construction and Maple Grove Developments)
Ellis’s
Illuminati Restaurant & Bar
Burnley Leisure & Culture
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort
Environmental Excellence (sponsored by Safran Nacelles)
RecycleIT
Burnley College
The Low Carbon Energy Company
The Burnley Business Awards 2022 will be held at Towneley Hall on Thursday, June 30.
The 11 categories proved popular with the borough’s business community and the finalists will now present to a judging panel this week at Impact Conferencing.
Mick Cartledge, chief executive at Burnley Council, which is leading the event, thanked the town’s businesses for their hard work and commitment during the past two years.
“I know the judges were incredibly impressed by the entries and it was a tough job to whittle down the entries to the finalists. This was especially the case in the small business categories, which were by far our most popular.”
He added: “It’s testament to the hard work and resilience of our business community over the past two years and I’d like to thank Burnley businesses for their commitment and perseverance. And to those who did not make the finals, please do not be disheartened, the volume of entries was high, and we’d certainly encourage you to bring your success stories to us once again at the next Burnley Business Awards.
“All the best to the finalists and we look forward to celebrating the borough’s determination on the night of the awards.”
Other event sponsors include:
Entertainment – AMS Neve
Champagne – VEKA
Table arrangements – John Spencer Textiles
Print sponsor – Peter Scott Printers
Media partner – The Burnley Express
With support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and Burnley.co.uk.