Burnley Business Awards 2022 finalists revealed ahead of huge summer ceremony

After a three-year break, businesses in the borough entered in their droves, with the small business categories alone taking around half of the entries.

Judges from the category sponsors, along with independent third parties, met at the Holiday Inn Express in town to whittle down the entries.

The Burnley Business Awards 2022 will take place at Towneley Hall on Thursday, June 30.

These are the finalists they decided on:

Small Business (0-19 employees – sponsored by Paradigm Precision)

Ellis’s

Timeless Fragrance Co

Checkedsafe

CUBE HR

MacMahon Leggate Chartered Accountants

Root Fifty-two

The Landmark

Small Business (20-49 sponsored by Paradigm Precision)

The Low Carbon Energy Company

Equestrian Surfaces

Process Instruments

Speakman Contractors

FloControl Ltd.

Medium Business (sponsored by Crow Wood)

Birchall Foodservice

Coolkit Ltd

AMS Neve

Large Business (sponsored by Charter Walk Shopping Centre)

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort

Fagan & Whalley

VEKA plc

The Calico Group

Manufacturing Excellence (sponsored by Burnley College)

BCW

VEKA plc

Equestrian Surfaces

Process Instruments

The Employer of the Year (sponsored by Rotherwood Recruitment)

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort

Birchall Foodservice

VEKA plc

Pendleside Hospice

International Trade (sponsored by +24 Marketing)

Process Instruments

AMS Neve

Young Employee (sponsored by Barnfield Construction)

Pendleside Hospice

FloControl Ltd

Schofield & Associates Financial Planning Ltd

Batch Brew Limited (Batch Distillery)

Innovation (sponsored by SS&C)

Checked Safe

Process Instruments

Red-Fern Media

Birchalls Foodservice

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Eric Wright Construction and Maple Grove Developments)

Ellis’s

Illuminati Restaurant & Bar

Burnley Leisure & Culture

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort

Environmental Excellence (sponsored by Safran Nacelles)

RecycleIT

Burnley College

The Low Carbon Energy Company

The 11 categories proved popular with the borough’s business community and the finalists will now present to a judging panel this week at Impact Conferencing.

Mick Cartledge, chief executive at Burnley Council, which is leading the event, thanked the town’s businesses for their hard work and commitment during the past two years.

“I know the judges were incredibly impressed by the entries and it was a tough job to whittle down the entries to the finalists. This was especially the case in the small business categories, which were by far our most popular.”

He added: “It’s testament to the hard work and resilience of our business community over the past two years and I’d like to thank Burnley businesses for their commitment and perseverance. And to those who did not make the finals, please do not be disheartened, the volume of entries was high, and we’d certainly encourage you to bring your success stories to us once again at the next Burnley Business Awards.

“All the best to the finalists and we look forward to celebrating the borough’s determination on the night of the awards.”

Other event sponsors include:

Entertainment – AMS Neve

Champagne – VEKA

Table arrangements – John Spencer Textiles

Print sponsor – Peter Scott Printers

Media partner – The Burnley Express