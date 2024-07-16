Burnley-born founders of female-led architectural practice HAD & CO celebrate IE100 2024 Global Award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Burnley-born Saira Hussain and Nixie Edwards have shattered industry barriers and are leading a pioneering path in the male-dominated world of architecture and construction.
The pair highlighted the challenges women face in the architectural industry, emphasising the sparse representation of women in architecture and construction. They expressed their gratitude for being recognized with the IE100 2024 Global Award, acknowledging the significance of this achievement in breaking gender norms and fostering diversity in the industry.
“We are profoundly honoured to receive this recognition as an influential female led practice. Through our journey, we have faced numerous obstacles, showcasing the struggles women encounter in this field.
“The scarcity of women in architecture and construction magnifies the significance of this recognition, portraying a beacon of hope for aspiring female professionals,” stated Saira and Nixie.