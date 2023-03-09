Burnley Business Improvement District (BID), now in its third year, will fund additional cleaners and youth workers in the area.

Discover Burnley will deep clean St James’s Street, Hammerton Street and Boot Way over the next few weeks, followed by Standish Street at a later date.

It comes after a visitor survey revealed the public’s wish to see cleaner streets.

Burnley BID is to fund additional cleaners in town centre hotspots like St James' Street over the next few weeks.

Burnley BID will also team up with Participation Works, Calico, and Thrive to help combat antisocial behaviour.

Youth workers will visit Burnley Market every Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm for 12 months to talk to and signpost youngsters to support agencies.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID Project Manager, said: “We’re committed to helping create a fantastic environment for all people who visit Burnley town

centre and both of these projects are geared towards maintaining and building upon this.

“The cleaning work will make a lot of areas look more aesthetically pleasing, which plays an important role in peoples’ perceptions of a place, while our efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour – which complement the amazing work already done by Participation Works - are geared towards providing support and advice and will act as a pre-emptive measure.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact of these initiatives over the coming weeks and will continue to work with our town centre partners to make Burnley a great place to visit for all.”

These projects will run alongside Burnley Council’s Streetscene service and the youth workers already operating in the town centre on Wednesday and Friday evenings.