Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a drive to support advancement of security standards in the construction industry, Burnley-based VEKA plc hosted a 'Designing out Crime with VEKA' day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading PVCu supplier invited 17 Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs) from across the UK to its 400,000 sq ft production facility in Burnley to delve into the intricacies of security standards and showcase how VEKA consistently achieves industry benchmarks.

Attendees gained insights into the rigorous processes and innovative solutions that VEKA employs to ensure the highest levels of security in its window and door products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-depth presentations, interactive sessions and practical demonstrations highlighted VEKA's commitment to security excellence. A detailed tour of the manufacturing facility also offered participants a firsthand look at VEKA's innovative processes.

Burnley-based VEKA plc hosted a 'Designing out Crime with VEKA' day

The Designing Out Crime Day particularly focused on the processes and procedures involved in a systems house attaining certification.

As industry leaders in security standards, VEKA became the first systems house to have a full range of triple glazed products accredited to PAAS24:2022 and the first Secured by Design member to achieve the feat.

The workshop took a deep dive into the security standards that VEKA products must adhere to earn the accreditation, while outlining the testing processes that prove the product quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At VEKA, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading designs, and that standard includes the ultimate security capacity," said Paul Kennington, technical director.

“This event was an excellent opportunity to showcase our approach to security and collaborate with police forces from across the UK to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the processes that earn the PAS24:2022 accreditation.”

The event provided ample opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing, fostering stronger relationships between fenestration and police forces to help combat crime through innovative design and robust security standards.

Hazel Goss MBE, development officer for Secured By Design, the official police security initiative to reduce crime, said of the event: “I find days like this are invaluable to the designing out crime officers who I look after because they're learning the ins and outs of the products, seeing the products being tested and getting an understanding of how the processes work.”