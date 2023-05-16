News you can trust since 1877
Burnley based Peter Scott Printers celebrates retirement of staff with almost 100 years of service between them

Burnley-based Peter Scott Printers has celebrated the retirement of two of the longest serving members of staff, who racked up a combined 88 years of service between them.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th May 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:05 BST

Andy Wilkinson joined the company in June, 1979 at the age of just 15 and just a week later Anthony Entwistle arrived at the Burnley printers, at the age of 21.

Nearly 44 years later and the pair have now printed their final press, starting out and retiring at the same time. The company, which was established in 1960, also celebrated the retirement of Paul Lonsdale, who enjoyed a decade with the firm, meaning a combined total of 98 years of service between the trio.

(Pictured left to right) are: The owner of Peter Scott Printers Murray Dawson with retiring trio Anthony Entwistle, Andy Wilkinson and Paul Lonsdale
(Pictured left to right) are: The owner of Peter Scott Printers Murray Dawson with retiring trio Anthony Entwistle, Andy Wilkinson and Paul Lonsdale
Mr Murray Dawson, who has owned the business since 1998, added: "When Peter Scott Printers was established there were 14 printing companies in Burnley, but today only one large scale commercial printer remains.

"We are passionate about the mantra of Lancashire Business View's Richard Slater… if you can, buy it in Lancashire."

