Andy Wilkinson joined the company in June, 1979 at the age of just 15 and just a week later Anthony Entwistle arrived at the Burnley printers, at the age of 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 44 years later and the pair have now printed their final press, starting out and retiring at the same time. The company, which was established in 1960, also celebrated the retirement of Paul Lonsdale, who enjoyed a decade with the firm, meaning a combined total of 98 years of service between the trio.

(Pictured left to right) are: The owner of Peter Scott Printers Murray Dawson with retiring trio Anthony Entwistle, Andy Wilkinson and Paul Lonsdale

Mr Murray Dawson, who has owned the business since 1998, added: "When Peter Scott Printers was established there were 14 printing companies in Burnley, but today only one large scale commercial printer remains.