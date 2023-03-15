Matthew Metcalfe, managing director, and business development manager Martin Brelsford took to the stage at the Allied Telesis 2023 EU Partner Conference in Porto, Portugal, to receive their award.

Holker, based on the Network 65 Industrial Estate, was selected from all the Managed Service Providers the company works with in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Dyke, country manager and sales director, said: “Allied Telesis has been working with Holker IT for a number of years and has continued to grow its business with us.”

Martin Brelsford and Matthew Metcalfe from Holker IT being presented with their award in Portugal

Matthew said: “We’re really pleased to have been recognised. For Holker, the customer always comes first, and all the team are focused on providing the best solution for the customer, with the highest level of customer care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad