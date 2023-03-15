Burnley-based Holker IT named UK Partner of the Year at Allied Telesis 2023 EU Partner Conference in Porto
Burnley business Holker IT has been named UK Partner of the Year by supplier Allied Telesis during their international conference.
Matthew Metcalfe, managing director, and business development manager Martin Brelsford took to the stage at the Allied Telesis 2023 EU Partner Conference in Porto, Portugal, to receive their award.
Holker, based on the Network 65 Industrial Estate, was selected from all the Managed Service Providers the company works with in the UK.
Chris Dyke, country manager and sales director, said: “Allied Telesis has been working with Holker IT for a number of years and has continued to grow its business with us.”
Matthew said: “We’re really pleased to have been recognised. For Holker, the customer always comes first, and all the team are focused on providing the best solution for the customer, with the highest level of customer care.
“I’d like to thank Allied Telesis for choosing Holker IT, and I’d like to thank the team at Holker for their hard work and dedication.”