Burnley based E & M Property Solutions acquires Black Cat Properties and prepares for move to newly renovated property in Manchester Road
E & M Property Solutions has bought Black Cat Properties. And, in line with its expansion strategy, E & M is re-locating from Coal Clough Lane to larger, newly renovated premises on Manchester Road on the edge of the town centre.
Owner and managing director of E & M Tina Etherington, who formed the company in 2017 with zero staff and zero properties said: “Acquiring Black Cat Properties is an exciting milestone in our journey of growth and expansion. This opportunity allows us to serve an even broader network of landlords while continuing to uphold the values that have earned us a reputation for excellence.”
Named as the Best Letting Agency in Burnley for 2023/2024 in the British Property Awards E & M now manages almost 700 tenancies and has a team of seven staff, six of whom are full time. Tina, who also owns a refurbishment and building company, added: “Since winning Gold in Lettings at the 2024 British Property Awards, we have been focused on furthering our commitment to delivering top-tier service in a competitive and ever-changing market.
"With Black Cat Properties now part of our portfolio, we will ensure our landlords benefit from our comprehensive knowledge and experience in managing lettings and sales. In this dynamic industry, staying ahead of legislative changes is crucial, and our goal is to guarantee peace of mind and prosperity for our clients. We are incredibly excited about this next chapter as we enhance our services and contribute to making Burnley and the surrounding areas the place to be for property investment."
Andrea Procter, the founder of Black Cat Properties, said she was excited to hand over the reins to E & M, adding: “Tina’s proven track record of delivering outstanding service, along with her deep expertise in both lettings and sales, gives me every confidence that my landlords will thrive under her care. I’d like to sincerely thank all my clients for their trust and support over the years, knowing they are now in excellent hands.”
