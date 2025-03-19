The teenage Harvey Wilkinson never imagined that his creative skills would land him his own company and a successful business… at the age of 17.

Cotton Digital began life in Harvey’s bedroom at his parent’s home. Now, five years later, it is a fully fledged digital marketing agency with offices in Burnley and Manchester. With a team of five staff, Harvey is planning a special celebration to mark the company’s birthday.

“I can’t quite believe we have been in business for five years, “ said Harvey who is now 23. “I love what I do, there are new challenges every day and it is long hours, but so worth it.”

Burnley based Cotton Digital marketing agency, founded by Harvey Wilkinson (pictured) when he was just 17, is celebrating its fifth birthday

Originally founded as HDW Graphix in 2020, Harvey worked part time as a graphic designer selling logos on Instagram and Facebook.

“It has been a learning curve with a few obstacles to overcome but the support of my family has been amazing to help me get where I am today, “ said Harvey. A former student at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity College, Harvey, whose partner Dainy also works in marketing, credits his parents, Gav and Claire, for instilling in him a strong work ethic. He said: “My parents have always worked hard for what they have, I’ve followed their example.”

Keen to make businesses in Burnley aware of his company, Harvey recently invested in a new Customer Relationship Management system that maps out client locations. This insight revealed that most of his clients are based outside Burnley, prompting him to focus on attracting more businesses within the borough.

“We have plenty of clients outside the Burnley area and I would like to increase my customer base from inside the town, “ said Harvey. “This is my hometown, I want to concentrate on building up companies and organisations within Burnley.”