Three Burnley bars are calling for a town centre road to be pedestrianised in a bid to boost nightlife.

The owners of Mojitos, Remedy, and Smackwater Jacks believe permanently closing off the section of Ormerod Street outside their premises to traffic would foster a "vibrant neighbourhood atmosphere," enhance the town's image, and improve safety for visitors.

The group envisions a setup similar to the one outside Little Barista, with seating, planters, and lighting running the length of the street. The licensees, who are willing to fund the initiative themselves, are urging Burnley Council to meet with them to discuss the proposal.

An artist's impression of how Ormerod Street could look

Madge Nawaz, co-owner of Remedy, said: "This is something we’ve been advocating since Covid. During lockdown, cities like Manchester and Liverpool supported their pubs and bars with outdoor seating initiatives. These street closures were incredibly popular - ironically, many Burnley residents travelled out of town to enjoy them - and in many cases, they’ve become permanent.

He said: "We’ve already trialled temporary road closures during three weekend events, and the response has been phenomenal. We’re doing everything we can to improve Burnley’s daytime and evening economy, and we truly believe this initiative could make a huge difference. We love Manchester, Colne, and Clitheroe, but we want the people of Burnley to stay in Burnley, enjoy a great night out here, and take pride in what the town has to offer.

"The council, along with Burnley BID, has demonstrated increased engagement with issues affecting the town's nightlife in recent months, which has been greatly appreciated. We hope they will give this matter serious consideration as well.”

Adam Wolski-Brown, from Mojitos, said: “This project would create a great incentive for non residents of Burnley to come and visit. It would potentially increase footfall for all of our local shops, bars, restaurants, and eateries. It would go a long way in supporting our bid to gain a purple flag which would be huge for the license trade and also be a great way to be proactive in reducing the late night licensing hours bringing people out earlier.”

How Ormerod Street currently looks

Helen Bentley, from Smackwater Jacks, said: “We are hoping to create something positive for Burnley nightlife, a safe space for people of all ages to come and enjoy a drink in a pleasant outdoor environment. We know our bars can already offer plenty indoors but to be able to extend that out onto a pedestrianised area would be fantastic. Burnley Council sharing our vision and agreeing to the proposal would be a boost to businesses both on the street and the whole nightlife economy in general.”