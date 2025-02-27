Founded by Burnley born, school friends, Nixie Edwards and Saira Hussain, HAD & CO, a female led architectural practice, is proud to announce that it has been ranked in the Elite Business TOP 100 (UK) National Awards.

The company has been shortlisted alongside other leading SMEs in Britain for the awards night which will be celebrated at Leonardo Royal, St Paul's, London in March.

HAD & CO operate throughout Lancashire and Greater Manchester, including Burnley and Blackburn. Projects include newbuilds, pavilions, sculptures, HMO conversions and assisted living accommodation design and planning.

Saira and Nixie both said: “As women navigating the male-dominated landscape of architecture and construction, we have faced numerous challenges, from being underestimated and having to fight for a seat at the table. However, these struggles have only strengthened our resolve and passion for this industry.

“Receiving recognition through the EB100 awards is not just a personal achievement; it symbolises the progress we are making towards inclusivity and equality. I hope it inspires other women to pursue their dreams in this field, proving that perseverance can break down

barriers. Also, just in time for International Women’s day.”

The official guide, showcasing the top 100 British businesses, will reach a vast audience, including all Elite Business digital subscribers, and will be highlighted at various events and business shows throughout the year.

Media partners such as Evening Standard, Department of Business and Trade, Vodafone Business, and TikTok will contribute to amplifying the digital reach of the guide to over 500,000 individuals.