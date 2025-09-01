Lancashire bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to workers from the online fashion firm Boohoo after the retailer confirmed plans to close its Burnley distribution hub next year.

The bus firm, which employs 1,400 people at nine depots including two in Lancashire at Blackburn and Burnley, is offering a guaranteed job interview to any Burnley-based Boohoo staff looking for a new career in 2026.

Boohoo was rebranded as Debenhams Group in March of this year, after its owners bought the famous department store name out of administration in 2021 as part of a multi-million pound deal to turn it into an online-only retailer.

Now retailer Debenhams Group has confirmed it intends to close its site on Burnley’s Heasandford Industrial Estate in early 2026 and gradually transfer its online distribution operation to Sheffield, placing more than 1,200 East Lancashire jobs at risk.

Transdev training manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally concerned to hear the news about Boohoo in Burnley – they’re a significant employer in the communities we serve.

“We’d like to offer all Burnley-based Boohoo colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at our two operating centres in Lancashire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start with us.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our exclusive Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our ‘Step Up’ talent development programme. If you’re at Boohoo and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”