Birchall Foodservice delivered a satisfying award in 80th year

A leading Burnley family business topped off their 80th anniversary year with a well-deserved gong at a glittering London awards ceremony.

Birchall Foodservice, which is based on Burnley Bridge Business Park in Hapton, scooped the ‘Best Group Support of the Year’ award at the Country Range Group’s annual ‘An Evening With…’ event.

The prestigious celebration was held at the stunning Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London and was hosted by comedian Josh Widdecombe.

Birchall Foodservice is a founder member of the Country Range Group – a leading collective of 13 independent foodservice wholesalers operating across the UK and Ireland.

Managing director Justin Birchall said: “Our company motto is ‘Delivering a better service’ so we’re thrilled to have been recognised for our hard work and dedication to the Group, especially in our anniversary year.

“Being part of this industry-leading collective allows us to access the best own brand in foodservice, competitive pricing and centralised marketing, which puts us on the same playing field as the big nationals, whilst still offering local knowledge and supreme customer service.”