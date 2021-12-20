Billionaire Issa brothers' new warehouse plans would complete Burnley industrial estate

Burnley Bridge Industrial Park

In October, their Monte Blackburn Ltd property subsidiary purchased Titanium Park near Junction 9 of the M65 for millions of pounds.

Now they have submitted a detailed planning application to build three industrial/warehouse units on the nine-acre site, the final phase of the Burnley Bridge Business Park.

Monte Blackburn Ltd – owned by EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber – has told Burnley Council its scheme will create new jobs.

The site in Magnesium Way, Hapton, already has a 2016 outline planning permission for industrial use.

News of the detailed application has been welcomed by Miranda Barker, chief executive of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and former MP and leader of Burnley Council’s Liberal Democrat Group Coun. Gordon Birtwistle.

A design and access statement says: “The site is approximately 3.7 hectares, part of the larger 27 hectare site approved for redevelopment .

“Following the demolition and clearance of the buildings and construction of the new bridge over the canal to connect the site to the M65, the site has been steadily regenerated with new industrial buildings.

“Excluding the application site, the overall site is now fully developed and its success has acted as a catalyst for this application which will facilitate further employment opportunities at Burnley Bridge Business Park.

“This development signifies the continued regeneration of this industrial site and will provide further employment opportunities in the Padiham/ Burnley area. To date the investment in redevelopment of this site has provided approximately 1,000 jobs.

“The proposed development mix has considered current market interest, allowing for some flexibility to split the two smaller units if required in the future.

“The application is for a total development area of 107,672 square feet.

“The size of the units (52,400 sq ft, 35,500 sq ft , and 14,000 sq ft) will complement the range of existing units sizes at Burnley Bridge Business Park with a different market offering.

“The continuing enquiries for industrial space and the success of the industrial units constructed at Burnley Bridge Business Park demonstrate the viability of further development with the pre-lets almost agreed.”

Ms Barker said: “This is wonderful news. It is fantastic to see Monte Blackburn Ltd seeking to compete this flagship business park for East Lancashire. It will help drive inward investment.”