The German discount chain originally applied for planning permission for the development in Westgate in April last year.

In August, it withdrew the application to provide more information to town hall officials.

Now, it has submitted a new one to Burnley Council for the 1,315 square metre outlet.

Aldi's bid to build a new Burnley store has resumed.

The Chorley Nissan located on the site will not vacate it.

Andy Turner, Chairperson of the Chorley Group, said: “We welcome the decision and are very supportive. For Chorley Nissan, it means we’ll be able to expand and enhance our offer on the site. This will include attracting additional franchises. We will be creating numerous new jobs as a result.”

Supporting statements submitted with Aldi’s new application say: “The site occupies a prominent location on the northern side of Westgate and is currently occupied by a Nissan car dealership car park.

“The site is proposed to be accessed via the existing access junction off Westgate.

“The junction to join the M65 will be just 750 metres west of the site, and the A682 just 800 metres south.

“It is evident that the land’s redevelopment has potential to bring about significant economic, environmental and visual improvements by replacing what is currently an underused site with a modern, food store set within attractive landscaping.

“Materials will be utilised which provide a sympathetic approach to the surrounding architecture whilst designing a building with strong clean lines in a contemporary manner.

“The scheme proposes a combination of stonework, glazing and vertically-laid composite cladding.

“The proposed food store would be broadly the height of a two-storey residential property.

“Aldi operate as a ‘deep-discount’ retailer. The number of core food product lines stocked within each store is identical and deliberately restricted to around 2,000.

“The core retail offer seeks to replicate the most regularly purchased items within a family’s weekly or ‘bulk’ food shopping trip.

“The vast majority of products stocked are Aldi branded.