Despite the celebrations being overshadowed by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the BIBAs (Be Inspired Business Awards) were a huge success, while honouring the memory of the Queen who was a huge supporter of business.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the BIBAs, said: “Throughout her enduring reign, Queen Elizabeth showed time and again that no matter what the circumstances, continuity is vital. As patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, Her Majesty championed the achievements of businesses and that’s what we did, in honour of her memory.”

This year, in the grandest of surroundings the awards ceremony couldn’t fail but to impress with some of Lancashire’s popular brands coming under the lime light at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

BIBAs 2022: The magnificent Blackpool Tower Ballroom was given the BIBAs treatment. Michael Porter Photography

North West supermarket chain Booths was named the Business of the Year .The family-owned business, which has 15 branches across the county, collected the

prestigious award at the prize-giving ceremony.

It was one of 20 businesses which collected awards with Lancaster-based textile specialist Standfast & Barracks walking away with the Global Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year prizes.

A sell-out crowd of more than 1,100 people were entertained by boyband BLUE performing a range of their hit songs in front of a celebratory and triumphant audience.

BIBAs 2022: Sir Bill Beaumont is Lancastrian of the year, pictured with chamber president Jane Cole and chief executive Babs Murphy. Michael Porter Photography

Babs said: “The event was a perfect celebration after a tough two plus years for the county’s business community.

"Lancashire businesses have used innovation, enthusiasm and sheer hard work to overcome so many challenges over recent years and The BIBAs was the perfect way to

recognise them. Regardless of the sector they are in or the size of the business they have all had to dig deep and rely on the character their people to get through this tough

period. The successes we celebrated at The BIBAs were a recognition of a real collective success by so many people”.

BIBAs 2022: Guests enjoying the celebrity entertainment. Michael Porter Photography

Other winners on the night included Preston based Suresite Group which won the Small Business of the Year, Plumbs which picked up Family Business of the Year, The

Senator Group which collected Manufacturer of the Year and Lytham based Sandgrown Spirits the winner of Micro Business of the Year.

Scale Up Business of the Year went to Freedom Heat Pumps UK and the prize for Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year going to Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative –

Anderton Centre.

The night was hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole with Lancashire-based international opera star Sean Ruane performing for the audience.

The big moment came with the announcement of Lancastrian of the Year.

An honour bestowed on an individual who has made a significant contribution to the County. This year the accolade was award to rugby star and businessman Sir Bill Beaumont, CBE, DL.

The Community Business of the Year, sponsored by the Lancashire Post, went to RJ8 - Mental Health Services

The winners of the BIBAs 2022

Business of the Year: Booths

Medium Business of the Year: Standfast & Barracks

Small Business of the Year: Suresite Group

Micro Business of the Year: Sandgrown Spirits

Start Up Business of the Year: The Secret Garden Glamping

Employer of the Year: Service Care Solutions

Global Business of the Year: Standfast & Barracks

Service Business of the Year: Seriun

Manufacturer of the Year: The Senator Group

Green Business of the Year: The Wellbeing Farm

Construction Business of the Year: Fox Brothers (Lancashire)

Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year: Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative - Anderton Centre

Community Business of the Year: RJ8 - Mental Health Services

Family Business of the Year: Plumbs

Scale Up Business of the Year: Freedom Heat Pumps UK

Apprentice of the Year: Service Care Solutions - Skye Morrison

Education Establishment of the Year: Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative - Anderton Centre

Most Resilient Business of the Year: James’ Places

Digital & Marketing Business of the Year: Think!Creative UK