“Everything was just so poor that I’d had enough, so it wasn’t a hard decision to found the company,” says Rob, 31. “There was nobody in the area concentrating solely on nicer properties, so I got an investor on board. That’s how Lune Valley Estates started.”

A high-end estate agency, Lune Valley Estates only started trading in February but has already secured a host of top-end listings for stunning local properties on the market for seven-figure sums thanks to Rob’s 10+ years’ experience in the industry.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, so it was just about pulling the trigger,” Rob says. “We’re the new kid on the block, so people may take a little convincing that we can do just as good a job for less money but our brand is strong and I absolutely love the work.

Lune Valley Estates - Rob Menzies

“We’re an estate agency with a modern approach,” he adds. “You can contact me by phone whenever I’m awake because, with the properties we’re selling and the buyers we’re dealing with, you need to be available to strike while the iron’s hot or you lose them.

“I love taking people on that journey from the initial phone call to giving them the keys, you get such a buzz off it: if you don’t get that buzz, you’re in the wrong business. I also love seeing our own people progress and do well, which is lovely to see as we look to expand.”

With the fledgling company based in Caton in the heart of the Lune Valley, Rob - himself born and raised in the area - previously spent six years as the area sales director for the largest agency on the Fylde Coast and is relishing the chance to work on deals for such high-end properties.

“It’s so interesting to be working with such high-end homes and you meet some interesting characters, but it doesn’t matter to me if a property is worth £100,000 or £5m, the process is still the same,” explains Rob. “People just want good service and the best possible deal.

Rob Menzies with Max, the head of Human Resources

“We’re doing well; our progression has been like a hockey stick - initial expenditure followed by the start of the income curve,” he says. “We’re dealing with million-pound deals, so those sorts of properties are usually involved in chains, which take time, but we planned for that.

“We’re in this for the long game and I think that, at our end of the market, things are just starting what with interest rates going where they are,” Rob explains. “And, as long as people need to live under a roof, there’ll always be a market for an estate agent.

“Our USP is great service and low fees. We’re not here to steal anybody’s property wealth, we’re just here to get paid for doing a good job. And we think we can do a better job than the competition.”

Lily Matheson