Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grade II heritage listed Old Red Lion Hotel in Manchester Road, Burnley, already has the upmarket Real Coffee Bean shop on its ground floor which opened in August.

In April 2002, Burnley Council granted planning permission to convert the three-storey Victorian property build in 1865, which ceased operation as a pub n 2017, into a cafe, offices and three flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Mr Chris Hagan, of the Real Big Group Ltd in the town, has been given approval to vary that permission and convert the proposed first floor apartments into two three-bedroom houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and the second floor flat into a four-bedroom HMO.

The former Old Red Lion Pub In Manchester Road, Burnley

A supporting planning statement submitted with the application says: “There are no internal or external physical works proposed by this application The site has previously been used as a public house with offices above.

“Recently planning permission and listed building consent was granted and implemented for the change of use of the property from a public house to estate agents/coffee shop at ground floor and three apartments on the upper floors. Given the site’s location within the town centre, there are many services within walking distance of the site, ranging from supermarkets, gyms, church doctor surgery, retail shops and schools

“The application site is a Listed Building and is located within the Burnley Town Centre Conservation Area. Full planning permission is sought for the conversion of the first and second floor apartments to three individual HMOs. The scheme includes one four-bedroom property and two three-bedroom properties. Each of the property has access to a bathroom, living area and kitchen area. The four-bedroom property is located on the second floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst there have been a number of conversions of first floors within the town centre to apartments, there are no other HMO’s within 100 metres of thisproperty, and whilst it will introduce more than two HMO’s they will be contained within one building.