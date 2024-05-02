Bedsits plan approved for historic Old Red Lion building in Burnley
The Grade II heritage listed Old Red Lion Hotel in Manchester Road, Burnley, already has the upmarket Real Coffee Bean shop on its ground floor which opened in August.
In April 2002, Burnley Council granted planning permission to convert the three-storey Victorian property build in 1865, which ceased operation as a pub n 2017, into a cafe, offices and three flats.
Now, Mr Chris Hagan, of the Real Big Group Ltd in the town, has been given approval to vary that permission and convert the proposed first floor apartments into two three-bedroom houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and the second floor flat into a four-bedroom HMO.
A supporting planning statement submitted with the application says: “There are no internal or external physical works proposed by this application The site has previously been used as a public house with offices above.
“Recently planning permission and listed building consent was granted and implemented for the change of use of the property from a public house to estate agents/coffee shop at ground floor and three apartments on the upper floors. Given the site’s location within the town centre, there are many services within walking distance of the site, ranging from supermarkets, gyms, church doctor surgery, retail shops and schools
“The application site is a Listed Building and is located within the Burnley Town Centre Conservation Area. Full planning permission is sought for the conversion of the first and second floor apartments to three individual HMOs. The scheme includes one four-bedroom property and two three-bedroom properties. Each of the property has access to a bathroom, living area and kitchen area. The four-bedroom property is located on the second floor.
“Whilst there have been a number of conversions of first floors within the town centre to apartments, there are no other HMO’s within 100 metres of thisproperty, and whilst it will introduce more than two HMO’s they will be contained within one building.
“The Old Red Lion is an important heritage asset and is identified as being a building of high significance. The site is a suitable and appropriate location for conversion to form apartments to three HMOs introducing additional opportunities for town centre living.”