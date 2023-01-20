Barrowford woman hosting Mums in Business International events to help female company owners network and thrive

Claire-Louise Heyworth, a networking leader for Mums in Business International (MIB Int).

Claire-Louise Heyworth, who runs her own business, hosted a special event at Tubbs of Colne on Tuesday to help women network and thrive at work.The networking leader for Mums in Business International (MIB Int) welcomes all women, not just parents, to join the group on Facebook and attend its future events.

The meetings are informal and child-friendly, making them more accessible to mums in business who ordinarily might not be able to network.Claire- Louise said: “I am really looking forward to getting our networking events started and getting to meet so many more of our fabulous local businesswomen. I think this is going to be a great way for smaller business owners to grow and collaborate and see growth.

"We are so lucky to have such an incredible number of women in business in the local area. Our networking events offer a supportive, fun, relaxed and also child-friendly environment for women to get together, connect our businesses but also build great friendships.

A Mums in Business International event at Tubbs of Colne.