Children at a Foulridge primary school have helped a local developer to improve their play facilities.

Barnfield Construction worked with St Michael and All Angels Primary School as part of the school’s initiative to develop a new construction play area. This exciting project aligns with the school’s pathway to becoming an OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) school, promoting outdoor play as an integral part of the learning experience.

The donated materials, which include stone, wood, pipes and netting, will provide pupils with valuable opportunities for hands-on learning, encouraging creativity and exploration in a safe environment. The construction play area is designed to foster teamwork, cooperation, resilience, problem-solving and social skills among pupils.

Sara Richardson, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly thankful to Barnfield Construction for their generous support. This construction play area will not only enhance our outdoor learning environment but also encourage our children to work together, solve problems and develop essential social skills. It’s a fantastic addition to our school and we are excited to see the impact it will have on our pupils.”

Barnfield Construction has worked with St Michael and All Angels Primary School in Foulridge

Year 6 pupil Ethan added his excitement, saying: “It’s amazing. I love playing in the new area and helping the reception children. It’s so much fun.”

Gemma Swift, marketing manager at Barnfield Construction, said: “It’s wonderful to see children engaging in play that stimulates their imagination and teamwork skills. We hope this initiative inspires the next generation of construction workers and fosters a lifelong passion for building and creativity.”

The construction play area is set to become a vibrant hub for pupils, promoting active play and learning while paving the way for a bright future.