Staff and contractors from Barnfield Construction donned their football kits for a charity match held at Turf Moor during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The event was a resounding success, raising an impressive £3,064 for Lancashire Mind, a local mental health charity dedicated to supporting individuals and promoting mental wellbeing in the workplace.

Barnfield staff, partners, consultants and sub-contractors came together to showcase their skills on the field but also demonstrated the strong sense of community spirit that Barnfield Construction fosters.

Gemma Swift, marketing manager at Barnfield Construction, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone in attendance for such an important cause. The energy and camaraderie on the pitch really highlighted our commitment to supporting mental health initiatives in our community, especially during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Mental ill health is a huge issue within the construction industry, and it’s heartening to know that our staff voted Lancashire Mind as our Charity of the Year to help tackle these challenges.”

Emma Broom, corporate fundraiser at Lancashire Mind, also shared her gratitude: “We are so grateful to the team at Barnfield and everyone who supported the event, whether as a player or spectator. Every penny raised helps Lancashire Mind towards its vision of a Lancashire where everyone can have the best mental health and wellbeing possible.

“In fact, this brilliant £3,064 means we can help seven children on our waiting list for life-changing wellbeing coaching, or it enables us to answer phone calls from 153 people seeking help, providing information and signposting.”