Barber Bradley John Taylor is back in the game, just months after he quit the profession he loved for good…or so he thought.

He’s just opened his own shop, Brad the Barber, in Hargreaves Street in Burnley, and the smile on his face says it all that he is back where he belongs.

“It’s amazing to have my own shop,” said Brad. “So far we’ve had a fantastic response from the people of Burnley and my client base is starting to build up nicely.”

Barber Brad Taylor at work in his new shop in Burnley's Hargreaves Street

Brad has been in the hair industry for 12 years after studying his craft at Nelson and Colne College. Burnley born, and a pupil at the former Hameldon High School, Brad worked in Accrington at Hairs and Faces, where he did all his training. He decided to leave the profession in February due to issues with his mental health.

After taking time out and considering a different career path Brad (29) decided to stick with his passion and something he is good at. So he decided to take a chance and open his own shop, something he has always wanted to do. And with zero clients to start with, he was taking a leap of faith.

“It’s a gamble as there are a lot of barbers in the town but there are also a lot of people in Burnley, so there are plenty of customers for all of us, “ said Brad.

No expense has been spared in fitting out the shop and Brad also offers hairdressing services for women. And joining him in the new venture is his partner, aesthetician Laura Woodward, who will be opening her salon next door.