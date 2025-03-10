An award winning axe and knife throwing company has announced the opening of its first venue in the North West… in Colne.

‘Axes to Ashes’ will open the Axe Imperium on Saturday at the Fun House in King Street. It will host special events, themed nights and also private parties, using equipment suitable for children and adults alike, alongside corporate sessions, in a professional and safe environment.

The top-spec range has several different lanes for participants, including disabled access and will be a secure space for families, friends and groups to come together and experience something completely different. It includes a full bar and later in 2025 will see the opening of a smokehouse with everything from slow smoked beef brisket and ribs to delicious vegan and gluten free options to cater for most requirements.

Owned and founded by Andy Fletcher, ‘Axes to Ashes’ is opening its first North West venture in Colne

Owned and founded by Andy Fletcher, ‘Axes to Ashes’ offers axe and knife throwing as a mobile service around the country predominantly

hosting events in Manchester, Lancashire, The Lake District, Cumbria, Cheshire, Yorkshire, Merseyside, The Wirral, Staffordshire and

Oxfordshire.

Andy said: “Axes to Ashes came about from a passion to get adults and children back to basics, by taking them on a learning journey covering safe axe use, fire lighting and the tranquillity that can be found from watching embers turn to ashes. After a hugely successful few years, we found the perfect spot for the Axe Imperium, which will be a safe space for groups of friends and family to come together and spend quality time.”

The Axe Imperium will be managed by a team of highly-trained and skilled staff, including Ben Lloyd who is a professional axe throwing

coach and Kali Tattersall who is currently the UKAT (Axe and Knife Throwing) World Champion to ensure complete safety and the best

instruction possible. Andy started his venture after leaving the corporate world where he was a health and safety manager to become a survival skills expert, progressing to axe and knife throwing. The mobile side of the business has equipment for a range of different events, including a giant set-up for big events including food festivals, music festivals and military events and takes this service right across the UK.

They also provide mobile axe throwing at weddings, big birthday celebrations and children’s parties with the axessible range, which

provides a space fully under cover; protecting against the unpredictable British weather.

Last year Andy was named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Start-Up category, being awarded the title of “Entrepreneur of the Year – North West” hosted in London amongst some of the most influential business owners in the UK. This accolade recognised his outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact that Axes to Ashes have made in their industry and community.

The Axe Imperium typically opens Friday afternoon through to Sunday evening for regular visitors, with a weekly members’ club. There will also be Saturday and Sunday morning slots available for private functions such as children’s birthday parties or celebrations. The venue is also available to hire throughout the week for corporate functions and team-building.

