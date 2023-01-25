All-you-can eat Burnley buffet Tawa & Karahi Restaurant on sale
An all-you-can eat Burnley buffet restaurant is on sale.
By Laura Longworth
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:25pm
Tawa & Karahi Restaurant, which is located in Plumbe Street close to the town centre, is on the market with Empire Estates. The business – not the property – is being sold for around £64,995.
The restaurant is situated in the former Fulledge Conservative Club premises and serves up tawa and karahi dishes, plus traditional curries. It offers more than 20 dishes in its grand buffet on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and has a Just Eat delivery service.