Tawa & Karahi Restaurant, which is located in Plumbe Street close to the town centre, is on the market with Empire Estates. The business – not the property – is being sold for around £64,995.

The restaurant is situated in the former Fulledge Conservative Club premises and serves up tawa and karahi dishes, plus traditional curries. It offers more than 20 dishes in its grand buffet on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and has a Just Eat delivery service.