The second bank holiday weekend in May 2024 is nearly here!

Picture the scene – the sun is shining, you’re off work and the clouds are blue.

What better way to celebrate a sunny day than by heading down to your nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their go-to places with us.

In no particular order, here are 51 of their suggestions:

1 . The Hinds Head The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Saddle Inn Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH | 4.4 out of 5 (686 Google reviews) | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The White Bull The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bloom Bar North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (837 Google reviews) | "Great selection of beers, wines, prosecco, champagne, cocktails and spirits." Photo: Google Photo Sales