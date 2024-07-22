Lancashire is filled with plenty of amazing Italian spots ready to serve you amazing food.
Two popular restaurants in the county are even in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK!
Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool and Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria need your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.
The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.
We decided to round up 30 of the best Italian restaurants in the county to celebrate:
