17 of the best spas in Lancashire for a relaxing treat this August bank holiday weekend

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 18:46 BST

You don't have to venture too far for a superb spot of pampering – Lancashire has some great spas.

Name a better feeling than slipping into a soft, white dressing gown and being thoroughly taken care of?

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a relaxing treat day this bank holiday weekend, here are 17 of the best spas in the county:

1. Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa

Blackburn Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB5 5JP | 4.1 out of 5 (2,296 Google reviews) | "Lovely spa day. Very welcoming staff. Would highly recommend." | Google

2. Stocks Hall Health Club and Spa

Hall Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk, L40 2QZ | 4.6 out of 5 (83 Google reviews) | "What an amazing spa experience. A little oasis in the country. Had the most divine aromatherapy facial. So relaxing." | Google

3. Stanley House Hotel & Spa

Further Lane, Mellor, Blackburn, BB2 7NP | 4.4 out of 5 (622 Google reviews) | "Excellent spa with lovely lunch. Staff very helpful and friendly." | Google

4. Barton Manor Hotel & Spa

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston, PR3 5AA | 4.4 out of 5 (1,040 Google reviews) | "Pool and spa are well equipped and relaxing." | Google

