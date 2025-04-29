16 photos giving you a look inside new Burnley deli and restaurant Dempsey's as it opens its doors for the first time

By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Take a look inside this new eatery in Burnley, which opened its doors for its first day in business yesterday.

Dempsey’s is a deli and restaurant located in the £16m. Dovestone Gardens development near Burnley General Hospital. Foodies can dine in or take away and enjoy comforting dishes inspired by owner Mark Dempsey’s family recipes.

To step inside the venue virtually, have a browse at our gallery of 16 pictures:

Mark Dempsey with his staff at the opening of Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Dempsey's in Burnley

Mark Dempsey with his staff at the opening of Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Dempsey's in Burnley

Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Dempsey's Restaurant in Burnley

Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Dempsey's Restaurant in Burnley

Dempsey's Restaurant in Briercliffe Road in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice