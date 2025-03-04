Youth Theatre behind bars – the perfect setting for a cell block tango

The excited young performers from East Lancashire’s Stage Door Youth Theatre charity were thrilled to be granted permission to access Lancaster Castle’s former prison for a cast photo-shoot.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Considered one of the North of England's most magnificent and important historic monuments, the Castle’s former prison provided the perfect photography backdrop for their upcoming musical “Chicago Teen Edition”. Whilst on location, their castle security escort also delighted them with glimpses into its incredible history, including:

That until 2011 it was a fully functioning HM Prison and was also Europe’s longest-serving prison.

Owned by His Majesty the King, who is the Duke of Lancaster, the castle’s courtrooms have witnessed many famous and infamous trials over the centuries, including those of the Lancashire Witches who were convicted and sentenced to death in 1612.

Creative leader Janet Philbrook said “We can’t wait for everyone to see the results of the professional photography at Lancaster Castle. It will no doubt give our upcoming show an enormous boost - what an amazing and unique experience for our talented young people”.

Stage Door lead cast of “Chicago Teen Edition”: (L to R): Mya Tancock “Liz”, Lea Middleton “June”, Emilia Ashrafkhani “Velma”, Charlie Drinkwater “Billy”, Willim Peacock “Amos”, Ed Whittaker “Roxie”, Aaliyah Edwards “Mama Morton”, Martha Lickess “Annie”and Erin Jarvis “Hunyak”.

A web of murder, fame and media manipulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their sell-out 2024 show "We Will Rock You", the charity Youth Theatre are bringing another musical extravaganza to ‘razzle dazzle’ theatre goers in Pendle this Easter.

"Chicago Teen Edition” tells the captivating story of Roxie Hart - a young woman who dreams of stardom and finds herself caught in a web of murder, fame, and media manipulation. Featuring the iconic songs "All That Jazz," "Cell Block Tango," and "Razzle Dazzle."

This engaging production is specifically adapted for young performers, offering a unique opportunity for them to showcase their amazing talent.