Young talent to star in St Peter's concert

Music lovers are in for a treat at the next St Peter’s Saturday morning recital on October 5th.

Pianist Matt Lam and cellist Jobine Siekman will perform at Burnley’s parish church, with the programme including Johannes Brahms's famous work - Cello Sonata No 2 in F Major.

The recital begins at 11 a.m., with refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and included in the admission charge on the door of £7, along with parking at Rawcliffe Street. with under 18’s and students free of charge.

Royal Northern College of Music graduate Matt, from Hong Kong, studied under the tutelage of Ashley Wass and has given recitals in Kronberg, Bad Homburg and Alfriston as part of its summer festival. Recent competition successes include a first in the advanced category of the 5th Japan-Hong Kong international music competition and a third in the 3rd Enkor contest.

Matt and his twin brother Jason play together regularly as a duo and he is also a junior fellow in accompaniment at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Along with Jobine Siekman, Matt has recorded Piazzolla's Le Grand Tango at Abbey Road Studios in London and it is availabled on most streaming platforms.

Dutch cellist Jobine, is quickly building her career as an exceptional chamber musician and soloist and was a prize winner at the Cellobiennale Amsterdam competition and has worked with ensembles like the Alkyona Quarter, the Delphine Trio and the Chloé Trio.

Awarded a Bachelor’s first class honours degree, Jobine was awarded the Mills Williams Junior Fellowship, supported by the Royal College of Music in London.

She was featured in the “In Focus” film by the college, performing the sixth Bach Suite and newly commissioned works on the ‘Amaryllis Fleming’-Amati cello piccolo.

Previously Jobine played the second Bach Suite at Wigmore Hall as part of the RCM String Showcase concert and BBC 3 broadcasted her performance of Webern’s 2 pieces for cello and piano.

Jobine was awarded second prize in the Young Music Talent of the Year Competition (2011) and the RCM Anna Shuttleworth ‘Bach’ Prize (2016).

In 2019 she appeared as soloist with the Simon Bolivar Orchestra in the Schumann concerto under baton of Jesus Uzcategui.

Jobine has also performed the Shostakovich, Haydn, CPE Bach and Saint-Saëns cello concertos and Beethoven triple concerto.

The October 5th recital will be followed by a concert on Saturday, October 19th by the talented Orion Ensemble in memory of St Peter’s Church stalwart, David Smith, who with his wife Caroline, began the musical events at the church.

For more information, check out https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts