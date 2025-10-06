Young pianist to perform at St Peter's Church
Works by Schubert, Sibelius and Stephen Montague, will feature in the concert on October 18th.
Lewis studied at Chetham's School in Manchester and the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London. He has worked with the eminent pianist Sir Stephen Hough and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and St Martin's in the Fields.
Admission is £7 (free for U18s) and includes refreshments served from 10.30am.
Free parking is available in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street and disabled parking in the church grounds.
For more information, see https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts/