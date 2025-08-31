Whalley Parish Church: From Romans to Pre-Raphaelites

Whalley Parish Church is looking forward to taking part in Heritage Open Day on Saturday, September 13.

Come and see the Roman Altar, Saxon Crosses, Stone Coffins, Stone from the Norman Church built into the structure of the south porch, the original Chancel Roof, the Misericords brought from the Abbey and Pipe Organ built in 1727.

There is Stained Glass by Augustus Pugin, Edward Burne-Jones and John Hardman,

Volumes of Dr Whitaker’s ‘History of Whalley’ will be taken out of safekeeping and be on display to the public.

There is an "Arts and Craft paradise" in the church. See the Rheredos, Altar Cross and silverware of this period.

Light refreshments will be available all day. The doors will be open from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Plus in the morning there will be our well-known Brew and Buy between 10am – 12 Noon, selling home made pies, cakes, produce and bric-a-brac.

The Parish Church is situated on Church Lane behind The Dog Inn. It is open every day from 10am to 4pm and is used regularly for worship and social events.

September 13 is also Whalley Day. Whalley Lions will be holding activities and stalls in Whalley Abbey grounds. The Methodist Church and The Old Grammar School will be open for visitors.

There is also access to English Martyrs Church gardens.

Discover more as Heritage Open Days celebrates Architecture www.heritageopendays.org.uk 12th – 21st September 2025.

St Mary and All Saints Church is a grade 1 listed building and has been described as a "fine example of early English architecture".