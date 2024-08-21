Whalley Artisan Market set to bring a burst of colour and flavour this bank holiday Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whalley, Ribble Valley – Get ready for a lively day out as the Whalley Artisan Market returns this Bank Holiday Sunday, 25th August, offering a vibrant mix of local craftsmanship, gourmet food, and chilled-out tunes. Taking place from 11 AM to 4 PM behind The Swan Pub and Hotel, the market will feature a curated selection of handmade jewellery, unique home decor, and one-of-a-kind artwork.

Foodies will be in for a treat, with stalls offering everything from mouth-watering street food and freshly baked goods to small-batch cheeses, craft beers, and artisanal gins. DJs will keep the atmosphere relaxed and upbeat, spinning cool tunes throughout the day.

For those seeking a fun, flavourful experience in the heart of the Ribble Valley, the Whalley Artisan Market is not to be missed.

Date: Sunday, 25th AugustTime: 11 AM - 4 PMAdmission: Free