Wellness Walk heading to Manchester to raise money for Diabetes UK

A sponsored walking event is taking place in Manchester for the first time, offering the chance to raise vital funds for people living with diabetes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diabetes UK’s Wellness Walk will take place on Sunday, October 19 from 10am, starting from Castlefield Bowl.

The eight-mile walk will begin along the canal before heading past Castlefield Roman Fort. Taking in some iconic Manchester sites including Canal Street, Manchester Cathedral, The Midland Hotel and Albert Square before crossing the finish line back to Castlefield Bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proudly sponsored by FreeStyle Libre, participants will be taking steps towards a world where diabetes can do no harm, raising money for exciting research and support for people living with diabetes.

Dashiell Mycroft who lives with type 1 diabetes and is fundraising at the Manchester Wellness Walk

The Manchester Wellness Walk is a perfect opportunity to keep fit, enjoy a scenic walk around the city and raise important funds for Diabetes UK.

Dashiell Mycroft who is taking part in the event said: “My brother and I both have type 1 diabetes, and I have lived with it for over 30 years. Finding out you have this condition can be difficult and it brings challenges, but life can still be normal – not always easy, but normal.

“What I love is that there’s a whole community out there ready to catch you when you fall, along with fantastic organisations like Diabetes UK to advise and advocate for you. Their support made my parents’ lives so much easier as they adjusted to raising children with diabetes. I couldn’t be prouder to walk for Diabetes UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of ways to take part, individually or as part of a team, and the event can be enjoyed as a day out with family, friends or colleagues.

The walk has been designed for all levels of fitness and can be done at any pace, with plenty of rest stops and step-free and wheelchair accessible route options.

Julia Hammac, General Manager for Abbott’s Diabetes Care business, UK & Ireland, said: “FreeStyle Libre is committed to improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes so we are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Wellness Walk series this year, and the walk in Manchester in particular.

“We’ve partnered with Diabetes UK to help more people see the benefits of getting active, like walking, on their glucose levels and their overall diabetes management. Good luck to all the participants and do come and say hello to the Libre team on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry fee is £12 for an adult, £8 for juniors, and children under 11 go free. Once signed up, walkers will receive a welcome pack with t-shirts for adults and over-12s, a walker number and a walking guide for the event.

Diabetes UK is encouraging walkers to raise £150 in sponsorship. You can sign up online at: fundraise.diabetes.org.uk/event/wellness-walks.

The event promises a jam-packed finish area at Castlefield Bowl, where walkers can enjoy entertainment, games, food stalls, a sports massage and more.

Currently 4.6 million people in the UK have a diagnosis of diabetes, an all-time high. Additionally, an estimated 6.3 million people live with prediabetes, and a further 1.3 million are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes. This means that more than 12 million people in the UK, or one in five adults, have either diabetes or prediabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every pound raised will support Diabetes UK’s mission to create a world where diabetes can do no harm, by funding vital research into life-changing treatments, and providing support to help people to live better with diabetes.