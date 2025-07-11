Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival!
The event brings together a mix of genres and audiences:
- Friday: Country Music Night
- Saturday: 80s & 90s Icon Tributes
- Sunday: Pop Family Day – family-friendly entertainment and kids activities
The festival promises a fun, inclusive, and affordable weekend of live music in the Ribble Valley, with tickets starting from just £15.00 for adults and £10.00 for under-16s. Children under 5 go free.
We've included a full press release below with more details about the event, schedule, ticket info and imagery.
If you're able to list or cover the event, or if you'd like to speak to the organisers for a feature, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We’d be happy to arrange interviews, supply more imagery, or provide media passes.
Thanks for your time and consideration!
Best wishes,
Jouisse Ball
Marketing Executive