Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival!

Hi Duncan, I hope you're well, I wanted to share news of a brand-new music event launching this year in Lancashire: Echo Tribute Festival, a three-day celebration of live tribute acts taking place at Waddow Hall, Clitheroe from 19–21 September 2025, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brings together a mix of genres and audiences:

Friday: Country Music Night

Saturday: 80s & 90s Icon Tributes

Sunday: Pop Family Day – family-friendly entertainment and kids activities

The festival promises a fun, inclusive, and affordable weekend of live music in the Ribble Valley, with tickets starting from just £15.00 for adults and £10.00 for under-16s. Children under 5 go free.

Your World

We've included a full press release below with more details about the event, schedule, ticket info and imagery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're able to list or cover the event, or if you'd like to speak to the organisers for a feature, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We’d be happy to arrange interviews, supply more imagery, or provide media passes.

Thanks for your time and consideration!

Best wishes,

Jouisse Ball

Marketing Executive