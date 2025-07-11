Waddow Hall hosts Clitheroe's biggest tribute festival!

By Jouisse Ball
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Hi Duncan, I hope you're well, I wanted to share news of a brand-new music event launching this year in Lancashire: Echo Tribute Festival, a three-day celebration of live tribute acts taking place at Waddow Hall, Clitheroe from 19–21 September 2025, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend.

The event brings together a mix of genres and audiences:

  • Friday: Country Music Night
  • Saturday: 80s & 90s Icon Tributes
  • Sunday: Pop Family Day – family-friendly entertainment and kids activities

The festival promises a fun, inclusive, and affordable weekend of live music in the Ribble Valley, with tickets starting from just £15.00 for adults and £10.00 for under-16s. Children under 5 go free.

We've included a full press release below with more details about the event, schedule, ticket info and imagery.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DbGP8GwuLQfzZFZBpfRWUj7Oq96s4ZWF?usp=drive_link

If you're able to list or cover the event, or if you'd like to speak to the organisers for a feature, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We’d be happy to arrange interviews, supply more imagery, or provide media passes.

Thanks for your time and consideration!

Best wishes,

Jouisse Ball

Marketing Executive

[email protected]

www.echotributefest.co.uk

