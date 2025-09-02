Trinity Travel Talks return later this month

Summer in the Austrian Alps, is the first in a new series of Trinity Travel Talks by Steuart and Anita Kellington on Friday, September 26 at 7.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.

The talk will be presented with the church's new high-resolution projector.

Steuart said: "We visited two regions in the Austrian Alps about 40 miles south of Salzburg. Maria Alm is the main town in the Hochkonig region, dominated by the towering peaks of the Hochkonig Massif.

"Excellent paths and ski lifts gave us great walking experiences."

Maia Alm Town Band

Anita said: "Our second visit was to the Gastein region with Bad Gastein as the main town, founded as a spa town.

"There are many luxury hotels in the town, built in the 19th century to cater for people wishing to seek cures in the thermal springs.

"Emperors of Austria and famous composers, including Franz Schubert, were frequent visitors.

"The Gastein Valley has ski lifts giving easy access to paths giving excellent views and panoramas."

Austrian Alps

The following Trinity Travel Talk is Fascinating Provence with Romans, Popes and Van Gogh and will be held on Friday, October 24.

Admission to the talks is £5 at the door including interval refreshments. Net proceeds are for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.