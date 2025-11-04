Travel talk looks at three Scottish islands

We visited these remote islands in late April, a quiet month before the main tourist season. Each island has its own character and history. We enjoyed climbing hills and walking along the scenic rugged coasts observing seabirds and talking to the islanders about their lives and the history of their islands.

Steuart said: “We have enjoyed visits to 36 Scottish Islands and have visited several islands more than once. We visited many of these islands when we lived in Scotland. It is interesting that the populations on most of the islands has stabilised or increased with people from England taking advantage of the internet to work from home and escape from busy cities.

"The population on Tiree nowadays is about 700 but only about 200 live on Coll. This reflects the strange contrast between two islands of similar size and less than a mile apart! Tiree is very fertile but Coll has a lot of moorland."

Anita said: “The main highlight for me was the visit to the Achamore Garden on Gigha. This famous garden has been developed by owners over 140 years and contains special varieties of rhododendrons and rare trees from around the world.

"The garden in now owned by the residents on Gigha after they bought the island from the last private owner. I was also impressed by the beautiful deserted beaches, backed by substantial dunes, on both Tiree and Coll where wading birds feed undisturbed!”

The following Trinity Travel Talk is Walking in the Himalayan Mountains and will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026 a week later than previously announced. Admission to the talks is £5 at the door including interval refreshments.

Net proceeds are for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.