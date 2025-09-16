We are the Lions, Mr Manager! to be performed at Nelson's historic Unity Hall, formerly the Nelson Independent Labour Party Socialist Institute

Nelson's historic Unity Hall, formerly the Nelson Independent Labour Party Socialist Institute, is putting on another Townsend Productions play.

We are the Lions, Mr Manager! is the story of the Great Grunwick Film Processing Factory Strike of 1976-8, and the inspirational strike-leader Jayaben Desai, one of many newly arrived Gujarati women workers from East Africa.

It will be performed at Unity Hall in Vernon Street on Friday, October 24th.

Grunwick wasn’t a strike about wages – it was about something much more important than that: it was about dignity. Dignity at work. And, for the small band of Asian women strikers who braved the sun, rain, and snow month-in and month-out on the picket lines, from August 1976 to July 1978, rights in the workplace and pride at work were far more important than any amount of money.

Nelson's Unity Hall

Burnley TUC (Trades Union Council), organised transport to Grunwick, for local trade unionists to offer their support and solidarity to those in struggle for fairness and dignity at work.

The play has also gained media attention from the BBC.

Unity Hall was originally built and used by the Independent Labour party until the Labour Party took over usage in 1934, where it became their local headquarters.

After a period of being privately owned, it was purchased by Pendle Council who subsequently sold the building to Nelson Town Council.

It has been used for union meetings and for political, educational and cultural purposes, and is now a centre for the local community with a café, a hall and meetings rooms used for social and community events.