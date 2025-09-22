The Singing Children of Kenya: Live in Burnley raises fantastic sum for charity

A Burnley singer has used the power of music to raise £1,533 for Educate the Kids.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess McGlinchey hosted The Singing Children of Kenya: Live in Burnley in aid of the charity that built the Jolaurabi School in Kenya. The event involved a concert performed to a full house at Kiddy Kids, as well as a bake sale amassing £110 at St John the Baptist RC Primary School.

Jess said: “The atmosphere was buzzing and Burnley fell in love with the Singing Children of Kenya. It’s lovely to have so many people asking when they are coming back! Everyone had a smile in the house!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mr Fizzeek and his son Lewis-Paul did an excellent job opening the show and hosting for us, they really knew how to get the crowd warmed up! Alongside tombolas and bingo games, Yvonne Craig, who is the daughter of the charity’s founder, gave a wonderful speech about the charity and the importance of giving these young people an education.

The Singing Children of Kenya: Live in Burnley. Photo by Jonny Shackleton

"The whole event couldn’t have been done without my dear friend and co-organiser Beverley Ford who not only introduced me to the charity 10 years ago but always brings the ideas and creativity for our next fundraising events.

"A highlight for myself personally was being able to sing with one of the choirs' teachers, Miss Ruth, who has one of the most beautiful voices I have ever heard. We only had one practice that afternoon then in the evening we performed ‘A Million Dreams’. It was an honour to share the stage with such a talent and bring our cultures together over our love of music.”