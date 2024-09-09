Brand new, professional touring theatre company, Callisto Theatre, presented its premiere production of Frank McGuinness’ play The Match Box at Colne Dramatic Society’s newly refurbished Little Theatre.

A one-woman play dealing with the violent and tragic event in the central character’s life, and drawing on legend from the Greek classics to recount real-life tragic events, we see the effects on not only the grieving mother, Sal, but on families, friends and the community as a whole.

Jessica Rawson is the Burnley-born actress who gave us Sal’s story. From her opening words she drew us intimately into her personal world like trusted friends, and we listened – oh how we listened!

She introduced us to a variety of characters, fleshing them out so that it seemed the stage was peopled with a rich variety of individuals, all with their own take on Sal’s loss and her reactions to it as the story unravelled.

Jessica’s ability to represent Sal’s transformation – from innocent teenager to single parent and grieving mother – was totally believable and dramatic theatre at its very best.

Throughout the play’s narrative Sal would reach for the matchbox in her pocket, strike a match, regard its miniature explosive ignition, gaze at its flickering flame, and then dispassionately discard the spent matchstick. A beginning, a lifetime, an end.

As well as Sal’s personal journey, the play touched on ethical issues such as whether ‘informing’ is necessary or there is any kind of nobility in not informing, and how far individuals should seek revenge when they are failed by the justice system. Such issues, though, are always given dramatic life by being embodied in the story Sal tells through this tremendous performance.

Congratulations are due to Callisto’s production and technical teams, in particular the sympathetic and inventive direction by Eleanor Felton, and the original music linking the scenes by Lisa Meech. But above all it is Jessica Rawson’s heart-stopping performance as Sal which makes this play so powerful. Unquestionably this is a five-star piece of theatre.

You can see The Match Box at the Kings Arms, Salford on 12-13 September: https://kingsarmssalford.com/events