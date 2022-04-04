Rossendale Players' poignant tale of mothers and daughters tugs at heart strings

‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ is an emotional rollercoaster acted out superbly by a quartet of talented ladies – Christine West, Lauren Downes, Liz Wood and Danielle Radcliffe.

At times funny, thought-provoking and tear-jerking, Charlotte Keatley’s play focuses on the lives of four generations of women from Manchester throughout the decades and the social norms dictating their different lives.

The matriarch, or great-grandmother of the group, Doris, is played superbly by Christine West who throughout the play switches effortlessly from young child to 87-year-old widow in a performance that literally showed real range.

The Rossendale Players cast of 'My Mother Said I Never Should'

Lauren Downes, who plays Jackie, is at the centre of the whole story, having had to give up her baby Rosie as a teenage mum. Lauren captures the angst and ambition her character must juggle throughout her life perfectly.

Rosie, meanwhile, grows from baby to teenager throughout the course of the play, the part played with great warmth and humour by Danielle Radcliffe. Not many amateur dramatic parts call for a baby to be played by an adult, but Danielle pulls it off!

Last, but by no means least, of the quartet is Liz Wood who plays Margaret, possibly the least likeable of the four, but another carrying her own demons.

Making her debut with the Players, Liz’s character is the bridge between the generations.

As always, with the Rossendale Players, special mention should also be given to that other, invaluable, ‘cast’ member – the set. Yet again, the set and props team have excelled.

Director Dawn Rowe has steered an excellent cast and backroom team to create yet another thought-provoking tale for the audience.

‘My Mother Said I Never Should’ runs at the New Millennium Theatre, Burnley Road East, until Saturday, April 9th, from 7-30pm.

Tickets are available from the website www.rossendaleplayers.org.uk or by calling Ticket Source on 03336 663366.