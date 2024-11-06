When I heard that St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society in Burnley were tackling the masterpiece that is ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ I was admittedly dubious about any amateur society’s ability to do it justice.

Having only watched (and loved) the film version, I had very specific expectations, particularly for key characters and so, when I turned down bonfire night with the children in order to watch St Cuthberts take on this cult classic, I wasn’t certain what I would be walking in to.

I needn’t have been worried. Even with a poor audience (and it was poor by anyone’s opening night standards) the cast, crew and front

of house team of this gem of a society put on a spectacular show. From the opening scene to the curtain call, there was pure joy radiating from the stage and I am disappointed in myself for not dragging my whole family along. Credit must first and foremost be paid to the directing team of Lesley Riley and Janet Gilbert, musically accompanied by Mick Dawson. This trio are a force to be reckoned with. Together they crafted a high quality cast and every little detail was delivered excellently. I particularly enjoyed the clever unveiling of the yellow brick road and the way the storm was portrayed by proficient dancers. Singing, particularly by principal cast, was excellent and a credit to Mick’s dedication. I must make mention to the fabulous costumes - and there were many - all of which added to the story and helped the characters come to life. Lesley Riley has worked tirelessly with her team and her efforts certainly paid off. Choreography by Janis Condon and Tori Grayson was well thought-through and (spoiler alert) I smiled the whole way through Ding Dong the Witch is Dead!

Back to those expectations. Is there a more iconic role than that of Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale? I challenge anyone to find an actress better suited to this role than Fiona Stewart. From the minute she stepped on stage, Fiona’s enthusiasm never wavered. She clearly relished playing such a role and she squeezed every last drop out of it. Her voice was both beautiful in Somewhere Over the Rainbow and soulful in the Jitterbug. I really loved her rapport with Toto (aka Bo). Fiona is a wonderful find and I hope she will grace the SCOADs stage again, I can’t wait to see what she turns her hand to next. As she makes her way through Oz, Dorothy meets three unlikely heroes who join her on her quest to meet the Wizard. Played respectively by Rachel Bailey, Richard Parish and Robin Reid, the Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion are again, huge parts to undertake and these three performers did so with aplomb. I have seen Rachel don the stage in many a play, but wow can she sing! In fact, this young lady, new to musical theatre though she is, is definitely a triple threat. Sharing the stage, Richard Parish played a very noble Tinman and I really enjoyed his characterization. Making up the trio, Robin Reid was hysterical as the cowardly lion. Despite a few fluffed lines

(expertly handled) I really felt this could be a part Robin was born to play and if they ever need a stand in on the West End, he’s their man. I thoroughly enjoyed his rendition of King of the Forest.

Every good musical needs a baddie to hate and there can be none more loathsome than the Wicked Witch of the West. Helen Pollard was the whole package – the voice, the squirm and that all important cackle - and I’m sure even the cast were terrified of her. She picked up every line quickly and kept her scenes pacey and entertaining. Special mention has to go to Paddy Keane and John Bradshaw on lights – excellent atmospheric lighting, particularly in Helen’s scenes! In contrast to Helen, Marina Murray dazzled as good witch Glinda. She looked stunning and held herself with the poise and elegance required of such an iconic part. Paul Cross took on the role of the great and powerful Oz, who turns out to be no such thing! Paul’s stature meant that he commanded the stage from his first scene as alter ego Professor Marvel, but it was his calm, clear voice that was really endearing. I hope we see Paul on stage with SCOADs again.

John McNabb and Rachel Barrowclough played Uncle Henry and Aunt Em, and both popped up throughout the show in other roles, bringing real experience to their characters. I really enjoyed John’s upbeat characterization of the Oz guard – his comedic ad libs were appreciated! Smaller roles were played by Laura Wilkinson, a very believable chief monkey, Craig Fletcher, Winkie general, David Johnson, Coroner and Fiona Monk, a performer I would like to see take on bigger roles in future. What I really loved about this production was the use of the company and, though there are too many to mention individually, special praise must go to all the chorus, most of whom took on solo

lines. The trees were a particular favourite of mine, but the Munchkins, Crows, Poppies, Ozians, Jitterbugs and Winkies all brought their own dynamic to the story. Finally, the real star of the show, Toto the dog, played to perfection by Bo Turner. Yes, ladies and gentleman,

SCOADs have a real dog in their cast and he didn’t put a paw wrong on opening night. A big round of applause must go to Bo’s handler and owner, Marcia Turner, who stepped away from the limelight for a year to make room for her furry friend. The brave inclusion of a live dog on stage is worth the ticket money alone.

Despite some opening night hiccups, I left this evening’s performance of The Wizard of Oz a very satisfied customer indeed. I laughed, I booed, I may have shed a little tear at the end and, all in all, I thoroughly enjoyed this show from a society to be reckoned with. Tickets for this fabulous production are understandably selling like hot cakes and I am told the Saturday matinee is a well-deserved sell-out. What are you waiting for?!

*The show runs from tonight (Wednesday) to Saturday at St Cuthbert’s Community Hall in Sharp Street. Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children. These are available from cast members or by ringing 01282 451200 or on ticket source https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/burnley/st-cuthberts-church-hall-lancashire/the-wizard-of-oz/e-gbxvdv