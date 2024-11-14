Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ‘iconic feel good musical’ is the perfect description for Burnley Light Opera’s exceptional production of ‘Annie.’

The show, which marks the society’s 90th year, is exceptional in every way… from the near perfect performance of every single cast member to the fabulous orchestra, costumes and lighting.

And the ‘feel good’ factor was evident to see as the audience rose to their feet giving thunderous applause as the curtain went down at Burnley Mechanics Theatre. If you have ever been to see a Burnley Light Opera show you will know the high standard of production they offer, indeed the phrase, ‘they could be on a West End stage’ is often said. But this year’s production is on another level.

'Annie'performed by Burnley Light Opera Society at the Mechanics Theatre, is a complete sell out

The title role is played by two very talented young performers, Patsy Slater and Rosie Beaumont. On the night I was in the audience Patsy took on the role and she was truly amazing, bringing the perfect mix of vulnerability and sass to the character. And the young girls who played the orphans were captivating, funny and touching. Each one of them stayed in character throughout the entire performance and they were on stage a lot. There are some real stars of the future there to watch out for.

The show is packed with a medley of songs most us know such as ‘Tomorrow’ ‘Hard Knock Life’ and ‘Fully Dressed’ and each scene moves seamlessly from one to the next. Mark Wood was a commanding Oliver Warbucks, the hard nosed billionaire who eventually warms to and plans to adopt Annie, who he takes into his home for Christmas. He brought some real pathos to the role when it dawned on him that he may not be able to adopt her after all when Annie’s ‘real parents’ turn up to claim her.

The ‘real parents’ being the conniving Rooster Hannigan, played by Mal Wood and his paramour Lily St Regis, played by Leanne Wharf. Together with Tori Vaal as the drunken and wicked orphanage manager Miss Hannigan, they plot to steal Annie from Warbucks and claim a £50,000 reward. What can I say about this trio? Tori was a revelation as Miss Hannigan, she played the role beautifully with perfect comic timing. Mal and Leanne are both such talented performers and again, made these roles their own. I loved the three of them singing ‘Easy Street’ together.

And David Gill as the cigar smoking President Roosevelt almost stole the show with a fantastic cameo role, he had some of the best lines in the production and what a fantastic singing voice he has too. And Jenny Cliff was perfectly cast as his PA Grace Farrell who Warbucks is secretly in love with. Another show stealer was Sandy the dog who was in fact a puppet handled by experienced puppeteer Julia Frost.

Congratulations to director and choreographer Anthony Williams and musical director Steven Mercer-Murray for this awesome production.

I would say, you must go and see ‘Annie’ but the show is a complete sell out. In fact, demand was so high that 161 extra tickets were added across the week and all seven performances sold out. Take a bow Burnley Light Opera Society, what a terrific way to celebrate your 90th anniversary.